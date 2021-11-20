CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $581,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 197.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 94,363 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.37. 5,902,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,215. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 217.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

