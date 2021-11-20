CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.37. 5,902,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,215. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

