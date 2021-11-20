CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:CYDY opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. CytoDyn has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

