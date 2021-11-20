D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Receives $17.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price target on the stock.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. 882,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.