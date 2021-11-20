DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will earn $11.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.56 and a 200-day moving average of $209.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

