DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.36.

CRWD opened at $257.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $138.24 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of -310.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.69.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,394. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

