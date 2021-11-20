Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 17.30 Per Share

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.23) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $7.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DMGT stock opened at GBX 1,094 ($14.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,098.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,019.58. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 657 ($8.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,178 ($15.39). The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78.

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

