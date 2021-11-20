Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Down 42.3% in October

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the October 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DIFTY opened at $29.64 on Friday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.