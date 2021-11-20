Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (DNIYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2209 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

About Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA engages in the production and installation of innovative machinery and plant worldwide for the iron and steel industry and for the non-ferrous metals sector. It operates through the following business segments: Steel Making and Plant Making. The Steel Making segment comprises the production and sale of special steels.

