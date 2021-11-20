Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.01 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $192.47 or 0.00324474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $338.37 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012199 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005723 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,438,441 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.