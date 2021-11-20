DATA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $290,670.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $290,670.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00220853 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00089328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

