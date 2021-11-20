Datto (NYSE:MSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto Holding Corp. is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSP. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $235,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $424,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

