DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of DBVT opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

