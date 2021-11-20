Decentraland (MANA) Price Tops $4.09

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $7.46 billion and approximately $4.42 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00006928 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00223105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00090317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,993,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,628,235 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.