Dejan Deklich Sells 2,523 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95.

On Monday, October 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24.

On Monday, September 27th, Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99.

On Sunday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $52,715.46.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.