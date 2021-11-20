Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €155.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €158.39 ($179.99).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €128.30 ($145.80) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €114.71 and its 200-day moving average is €116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €91.00 ($103.41) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.88.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

