Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

Shares of DLA opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.47. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $209.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.