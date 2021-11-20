Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.