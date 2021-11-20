Denali Advisors LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 316.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 825.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after buying an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 70.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $136.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.49 and its 200-day moving average is $119.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

