Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCFC opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

