Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $120.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.51 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

