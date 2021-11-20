Denali Advisors LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Public Storage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after buying an additional 177,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage stock opened at $331.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.05 and its 200 day moving average is $307.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.
PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.62.
In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
