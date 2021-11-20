Denali Advisors LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Public Storage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after buying an additional 177,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $331.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.05 and its 200 day moving average is $307.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.62.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

