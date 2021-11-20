DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

DNZOY opened at $39.36 on Friday. DENSO has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

