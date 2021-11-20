Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target to $16.00

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECVT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

