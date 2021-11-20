Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $87.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBWI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,655,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

