Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $285.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Shares of NVDA opened at $329.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.72. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $330.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

