Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.50 by Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($27.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.25 ($26.42).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.48 ($18.73) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.39. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

