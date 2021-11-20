Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $213.69

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.69 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.81). Devro shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.81), with a volume of 123,678 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 213.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £358.94 million and a P/E ratio of 13.19.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

