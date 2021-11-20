DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

DSRLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $201.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaSorin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.25.

DiaSorin stock opened at $220.95 on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $238.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.72.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

