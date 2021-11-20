Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

DGII has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.93.

DGII opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.16 million, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. Digi International has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Digi International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Digi International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

