Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,925 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 249,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $60.64 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

