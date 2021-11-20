DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Down 21.5% in October

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,860,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 59,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE DBRG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 4,191,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,061. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $119,822,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

