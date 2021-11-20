Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $19.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Get Dillard's alerts:

NYSE DDS opened at $360.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.95. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $375.84. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.