Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $393.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard's have outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year in the fiscal third quarter. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from the continued momentum in consumer demand, which somewhat offset global supply-chain issues, including shipping delays and disruptions in the transportation network. Strength in children's apparel as well as men's wear and accessories bode well. Improved consumer demand and better inventory management also led to lower markdowns, which boosted gross margin. Lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. However, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.40.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $360.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $375.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

