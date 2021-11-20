Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stake Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 49.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 346.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK opened at $24.73 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.