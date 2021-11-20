DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $313.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after buying an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,822. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of -306.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

