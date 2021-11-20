DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $313.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.37.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.
In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,822. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of -306.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
