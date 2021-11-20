Don-key (DON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $16.22 million and $1.01 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Don-key has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. One Don-key coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.03 or 0.00375872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Don-key Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,857,636 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

