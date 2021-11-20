DOWCOIN 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $2,500.73 and approximately $2.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00398313 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001326 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $675.36 or 0.01173585 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DOWCOIN Coin Profile

DOW is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

DOWCOIN Coin Trading

