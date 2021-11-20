Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

DOCS opened at $61.21 on Friday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.76.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth $102,098,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

