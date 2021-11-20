DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Woodrow Levin Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DKNG opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

