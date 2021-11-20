Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the October 14th total of 216,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 636.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.8089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

