Drep [new] Trading 64.6% Higher This Week (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 77.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Drep [new] has a market cap of $49.70 million and approximately $142.83 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 64.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00219630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00089058 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

