Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

