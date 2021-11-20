Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.15 ($50.17).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €37.76 ($42.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 116.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of €38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.43. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.72 ($31.50) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

