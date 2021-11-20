DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Down 1.8%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.38 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41). 13,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 231,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55. The stock has a market cap of £357.89 million and a P/E ratio of -9.37.

About DWF Group (LON:DWF)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

