Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 5,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 208,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $813.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). On average, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 340,910 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,121,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

