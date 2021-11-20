East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the October 14th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on East Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

