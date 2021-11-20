Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 95,193.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,558 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $107,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,634 shares of company stock worth $291,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.