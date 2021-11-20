Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,416 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 3.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.63. 1,465,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,970. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38. The company has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $75.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

