Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 65,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 129,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,880,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

